AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $28,336,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,699,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 302,776 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 484.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 261,097 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 230,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 440,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

