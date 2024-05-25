AXS Investments LLC Takes $726,000 Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. 700,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,324. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

