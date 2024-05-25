Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,915 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises 3.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.11% of Biogen worth $4,208,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,102,000 after purchasing an additional 307,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.81. 770,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,830. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.