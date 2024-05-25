BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Shares Down 2.2%

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 497,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

