BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.