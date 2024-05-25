BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Evercore ISI

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.18.

Shares of BJ traded up $4.94 on Friday, reaching $88.14. 2,706,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,565. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $88.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

