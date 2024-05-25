BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.18.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

