Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.44.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of BAH stock opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $188,129,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after buying an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,341,000 after buying an additional 686,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,328,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.