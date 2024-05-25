Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 0.3%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.95. 12,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
Bright Health Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Health Group stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Free Report) by 2,401.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P. owned 0.10% of Bright Health Group worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Health Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.