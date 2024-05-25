Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading Down 0.3%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.95. 12,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 72,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

The stock has a market cap of $47.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Health Group stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Free Report) by 2,401.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P. owned 0.10% of Bright Health Group worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

