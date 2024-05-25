Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2,649.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $14.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,407.84. 1,672,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,527. The company has a market capitalization of $652.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,321.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,197.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $690.77 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

