BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Shares Up 44.3%

Shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) shot up 44.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.10. 1,442,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,805% from the average session volume of 49,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

