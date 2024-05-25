California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Director William B. Roby Acquires 388 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roby bought 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $18,224.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,127.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

California Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

CRC traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. 617,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,553. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. California Resources had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,472,000 after purchasing an additional 821,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,441,000 after buying an additional 617,084 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after buying an additional 344,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 7,345.1% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 340,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 335,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

