Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$33.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$27.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.73. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$31.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6174142 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.