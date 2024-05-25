Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Position Boosted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGBD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 166,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $909.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.