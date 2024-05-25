Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $41.89 million and $2.16 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 546,970,166 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 546,933,838 with 494,275,823 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.70762331 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,190,868.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

