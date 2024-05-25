CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Trading Down 3%

Shares of CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 3,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 14,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

CFN Enterprises Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

