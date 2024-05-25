Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.25. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. Cinemark’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cinemark by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

