Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $63.58. 9,424,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,878,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

