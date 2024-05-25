Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. 15,949,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,171% from the average session volume of 373,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coeptis Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COEP Free Report ) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.32% of Coeptis Therapeutics worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

