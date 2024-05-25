Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30. 15,949,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,171% from the average session volume of 373,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
