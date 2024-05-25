Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.7 %

IDACORP stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 326,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

