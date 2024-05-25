Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,120,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $33.05 on Friday, hitting $1,781.25. 69,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,657.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,531.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,181.71 and a 12 month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

