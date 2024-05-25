Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,452 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,928,000 after acquiring an additional 65,620 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,419,000 after purchasing an additional 178,224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,450,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,017,000 after purchasing an additional 121,761 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,404,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.02. The stock had a trading volume of 612,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

