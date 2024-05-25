Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,795 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $333,373,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,740. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

