Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.47. 719,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.36. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $47.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.