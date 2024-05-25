Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

KMI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,614,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

