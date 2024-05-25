Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,831,000 after acquiring an additional 181,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after purchasing an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $180,918,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at $92,872,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.2 %

RRX stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $149.53. 626,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.90. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.