Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,937 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES remained flat at $57.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,058,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.