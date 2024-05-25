Commerce Bank Buys 333 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in CDW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in CDW by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.50.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.06. 556,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.54. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $167.73 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

