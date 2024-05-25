Commerce Bank Buys 33,461 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 230,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,879. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.