Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.0 %

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.77. 394,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,432. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

