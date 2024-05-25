Commerce Bank Has $12.54 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $124.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,131. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

