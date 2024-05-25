Commerce Bank Sells 3,038 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. 1,351,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,196. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

