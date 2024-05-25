Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.39% of Energizer worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Energizer by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 117,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 74,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,559,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 385,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,328. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

