ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. 2,851,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,977. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.73. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

