Critical Comparison: Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) vs. Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guild and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $655.19 million 1.32 -$39.01 million $0.42 33.50 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $161.76 million 5.98 $75.94 million N/A N/A

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guild.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.5% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Guild and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 1 1 3 0 2.40 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

Guild currently has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.87%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Guild’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guild is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 3.41% 4.25% 1.43% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 51.98% 12.28% 5.51%

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Guild on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

