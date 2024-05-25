Cronos Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $7.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00054997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00017736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012231 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.