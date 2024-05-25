Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,859,000 after purchasing an additional 409,810 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after buying an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after buying an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,460,000 after buying an additional 226,769 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. 220,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.13.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,352 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

