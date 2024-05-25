Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $0.80 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $1.30.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNMR. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $0.94 target price (down previously from $2.63) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 324.79% and a negative return on equity of 49.97%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,734,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 125.8% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.