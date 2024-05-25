Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 25,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 42,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics

About Dermata Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Free Report ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

