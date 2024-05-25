Desjardins Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$56.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.42.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE SU opened at C$55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$37.09 and a 1 year high of C$56.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.07.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

