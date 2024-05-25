Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $21,852.18 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $21,852.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,493.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alicia Syrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Digimarc alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $38,220.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Alicia Syrett sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of Digimarc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00.

Digimarc Stock Performance

DMRC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. 191,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,309. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digimarc

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 1,834.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 519,643 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,531,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digimarc by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 778,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Digimarc by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 97,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Digimarc

About Digimarc

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.