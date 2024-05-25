Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $17.09 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 3,339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,867,000 after purchasing an additional 791,799 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after purchasing an additional 569,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,113,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.18. 2,161,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.86 and its 200-day moving average is $444.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
