Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $17.09 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 3,339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,867,000 after purchasing an additional 791,799 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after purchasing an additional 569,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,113,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.18. 2,161,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.86 and its 200-day moving average is $444.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

