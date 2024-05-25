Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $22.30 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $184,738,000 after purchasing an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 122,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Home Depot by 92.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,787,000 after buying an additional 44,130 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,692,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,206. The company has a market capitalization of $322.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

