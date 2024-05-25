Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $238.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,048,000 after buying an additional 487,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $88,925,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.