ERC20 Trading Down 88.5% Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 96.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 88.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $22,163.55 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,088.02 or 0.99980462 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00108602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003657 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.3234006 USD and is up 11.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $38,507.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

