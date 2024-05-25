Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.37% of Essex Property Trust worth $58,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $675,183,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $259.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $269.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.88.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.28.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

