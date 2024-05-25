Ethereum (ETH) Trading Up 20.1% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. Ethereum has a market cap of $450.12 billion and $10.17 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $3,746.84 or 0.05423773 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00054939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,132,764 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

