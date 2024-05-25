ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.59. 21 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68.
About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
