EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total transaction of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 40,203 shares worth $49,550,425. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $19.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,350.31. 136,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,096. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,252.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,122.94. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $768.23 and a 52-week high of $1,350.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

