EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 116 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 104.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.25. The stock had a trading volume of 426,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.05. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $225.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,362 shares of company stock worth $15,889,110 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.